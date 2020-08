Hale earned the save in Saturday's win over the Red Sox after allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk over two scoreless innings.

Fill-in closer Zack Britton was taking a rest day Saturday, so Hale was called upon to cover the final two frames. The right-hander recorded two saves for the Yankees last season, so it's not as though he doesn't have any experience closing things out. The 33-year-old should usually work in middle relief for manager Aaron Boone.