Yankees' David Hale: Summoned to big leagues
The Yankees selected Hale's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Hale will offer the Yankees some length out of the bullpen after starting pitcher Sonny Gray failed to escape the third inning in Saturday's 11-0 loss. The 30-year-old right-hander has previously made three appearances in the big leagues this season, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over eight frames.
