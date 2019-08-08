Yankees' David Hale: Tosses bullpen Thursday
Hale (back) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Hale, who has been sidelined since the end of July with a back strain. He's eligible to return from the injured list but will evidently need more time before he's ready to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen.
