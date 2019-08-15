Hernandez agreed Thursday on a minor-league contract with the Yankees, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 34-year-old will move on to the seventh different organization of his career after being cut loose by the Reds a few days earlier. Prior to being released, Hernandez submitted a woeful 8.02 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 42.2 innings, but a 4.34 FIP probably paints a better picture of his true talent level. The Yankees will assign him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and see if he can eventually be a solution for their bullpen in late August or September.

