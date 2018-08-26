Yankees' David Robertson: Back in action Friday
Robertson (shoulder) gave two runs (both unearned) in his last appearance Friday against the Orioles.
The right-hander had been dealing with some shoulder soreness, though the Yankees deemed him healthy enough to make an appearance Friday. Though the home run was unfortunate for the team, the fact that Robertson didn't allow an earned run meant that his ERA dropped to 3.05 on the season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to be part of a closer committee with Zach Britton and Dellin Betances while Aroldis Chapman (knee) is sidelined.
