Yankees' David Robertson: Bags save against Orioles
Robertson picked up the save against the Orioles on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the Yankees' 5-3 victory. He struck out two and walked one.
Robertson is on a closer committee with Aroldis Chapman (knee) on the disabled list and he got the nod in this contest, responding with a clean effort that resulted in his fourth save of the season. He should be good for the occasional save while Chapman is out, but he's sharing the role with Zach Britton and Dellin Betances, so it's hard to say how consistently he'll be the one called on for ninth-inning duties.
