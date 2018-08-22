Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves when healthy
Robertson (shoulder) is doing better but likely remains unavailable Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, but he'll form part of a temporary closer in the absence of Aroldis Chapman (knee) when healthy, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.
The length of Chapman's absence won't be known until after he undergoes an MRI, but until he returns, Robertson, Dellin Betances and Zach Britton are expected to split save opportunities. That could mean Britton getting the call when a run of lefties is up with Betances and Robertson battling for opportunities against righties. Betances has posted a stellar 0.82 ERA with a 19:1 K:BB since the All-Star break, though Robertson's 3.18 ERA and 16:4 K:BB are perfectly adequate, and he also has more closing experience, with 135 career saves compared to 32 for his teammate.
