Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves

Robertson could get some save chances going forward, as Aroldis Chapman was officially removed from the closer's role Saturday.

The Yankees have not specified who will get saves, but Dellin Betances and Robertson figure to be the top two options. Betances is likely owned in roto leagues, but Robertson may be out on waivers, and is worth an add, especially for owners chasing saves in deeper leagues.

