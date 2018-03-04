Yankees' David Robertson: Getting over food poisoning
Robertson hopes to see spring action soon, but is currently dealing with an episode of food poisoning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Robertson is on track to throw a simulated game Tuesday, and should be ready for spring action in the days following that. The recent time on the shelf shouldn't affect his fantasy outlook heading into the 2018 campaign, where he should be a steady source of holds as a late-inning relief option.
