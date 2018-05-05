Yankees' David Robertson: Grabs first save
Robertson earned his first save of the season Saturday against Cleveland, throwing one scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Robertson came into the game with a three-run lead in the ninth inning after closer Aroldis Chapman was used on each of the last two days. He got in little trouble other than a one-out double to Edwin Encarnacion. He now has a 21:3 K:BB in 17.1 innings and a 3.12 ERA. The veteran is one of the more steady setup men in the league, though it will likely take an injury to Aroldis Chapman for him to get regular save opportunities.
More News
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Throws scoreless inning•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Surrenders grand slam Sunday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Makes spring debut•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Getting over food poisoning•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Tosses scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....