Robertson earned his first save of the season Saturday against Cleveland, throwing one scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Robertson came into the game with a three-run lead in the ninth inning after closer Aroldis Chapman was used on each of the last two days. He got in little trouble other than a one-out double to Edwin Encarnacion. He now has a 21:3 K:BB in 17.1 innings and a 3.12 ERA. The veteran is one of the more steady setup men in the league, though it will likely take an injury to Aroldis Chapman for him to get regular save opportunities.