Yankees' David Robertson: Makes spring debut
Robertson (illness) took the mound for his Grapefruit League debut against the Mets on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
Robertson dealt with a bout of food poisoning that left him sidelined for the past week. The reliever was able to toss a simulated game earlier this week and should be operating at full capacity heading into the final couple weeks of spring camp.
