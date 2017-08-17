Yankees' David Robertson: Picks up save Wednesday
Robertson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 14th save of the season, and first as a Yankee, in a 5-3 win over the Mets.
With Aroldis Chapman nursing a sore hamstring and Dellin Betances having pitched on three straight days coming into Wednesday, closing duties fell to Robertson and he was more than up to the task. The former White Sox stopper could see more save chances in the short term if Chapman remains sidelined and manager Joe Girardi decides to keep Betances in his eighth-inning role, but Robertson is more likely to be a source of holds than saves over the final weeks of the season.
