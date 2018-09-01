Yankees' David Robertson: Secures save against Tigers
Robertson picked up his fifth save of the season Friday against the Tigers, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.
Robertson was called upon after Dellin Betances blew Thursday's save opportunity, and the veteran right-hander delivered, working around a leadoff single and a walk to secure the victory. The 33-year-old has now converted both of his save opportunities since Aroldis Chapman (knee) landed on the DL, allowing just two hits while striking out eight across four scoreless innings over that stretch. He'll continue to share the ninth inning with Betances and Zach Britton, who picked up the win Friday after entering in the eighth with the score tied 4-4, with Chapman out.
More News
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Bags save against Orioles•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Back in action Friday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves when healthy•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Slams door for second save•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Grabs first save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...