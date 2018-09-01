Robertson picked up his fifth save of the season Friday against the Tigers, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

Robertson was called upon after Dellin Betances blew Thursday's save opportunity, and the veteran right-hander delivered, working around a leadoff single and a walk to secure the victory. The 33-year-old has now converted both of his save opportunities since Aroldis Chapman (knee) landed on the DL, allowing just two hits while striking out eight across four scoreless innings over that stretch. He'll continue to share the ninth inning with Betances and Zach Britton, who picked up the win Friday after entering in the eighth with the score tied 4-4, with Chapman out.