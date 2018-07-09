Yankees' David Robertson: Slams door for second save
Robertson tossed a perfect inning and struck out one Sunday against the Blue Jays, as he picked up his second save of the season.
Robertson was tagged with the loss July 2 after surrendering two runs (one earned) on a home run, but he's bounced back to put together two straight scoreless outings. He'll likely continue to see high-leverage innings moving forward, as he sits with a 3.35 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with an impressive 48:13 K:BB over 40.1 innings.
