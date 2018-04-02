Robertson (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Robertson's second appearance of the year was tough, as Justin Smoak hit a go-ahead grand slam off the righty in the bottom of the eighth inning. Robertson will likely continue seeing high-leverage situations over the course of the season, but the Yankees' depth of relievers could give him little room for error if his struggles continue.