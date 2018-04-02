Yankees' David Robertson: Surrenders grand slam Sunday
Robertson (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Robertson's second appearance of the year was tough, as Justin Smoak hit a go-ahead grand slam off the righty in the bottom of the eighth inning. Robertson will likely continue seeing high-leverage situations over the course of the season, but the Yankees' depth of relievers could give him little room for error if his struggles continue.
More News
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Makes spring debut•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Getting over food poisoning•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Tosses scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Picks up save Wednesday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Traded to Yankees•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...