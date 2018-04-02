Robertson (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Robertson's second appearance of the year was tough, as Justin Smoak hit a go-ahead grand slam off the righty in the bottom of the eighth inning. Robertson will likely continue seeing high-leverage situations over the course of the season, but the Yankees' depth of relievers could give him little room for error if his struggles continue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories