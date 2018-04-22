Robertson (0-1) struck out one and allowed a hit in one inning of work during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Robertson got the ball in the eighth, and he fired 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes while only giving up a poke single to Teoscar Hernandez. The 33-year-old has now allowed just one earned run over his last eight appearances, and he has 14 strikeouts compared to just two walks in that span.

