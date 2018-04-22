Yankees' David Robertson: Throws scoreless inning
Robertson (0-1) struck out one and allowed a hit in one inning of work during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Robertson got the ball in the eighth, and he fired 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes while only giving up a poke single to Teoscar Hernandez. The 33-year-old has now allowed just one earned run over his last eight appearances, and he has 14 strikeouts compared to just two walks in that span.
More News
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Surrenders grand slam Sunday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Makes spring debut•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Getting over food poisoning•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Tosses scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Could get saves•
-
Yankees' David Robertson: Picks up save Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...