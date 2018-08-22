Yankees' David Robertson: Unavailable Tuesday
Robertson was unavailable to pitch in Tuesday's game against the Marlins due to a sore right shoulder, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
The extra-inning affair may have provided a save chance for Robertson with closer Aroldis Chapman exiting the 12th inning with a knee injury, but Robertson's shoulder has been tender for a few days. The Yankees don't seem overly concerned about the right-hander, which could prove significant if Chapman is forced to miss any time. Robertson's availability for Wednesday's game remains unclear, but Thursday's scheduled off day provides a chance for some additional rest if the team opts to remain cautious.
