Garcia (2-2) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Red Sox.

Garcia had picked up wins in each of his past two starts, but he was far less effective at Fenway Park on Sunday. Better days are certainly ahead for the 21-year-old, who now carries a 4.88 ERA and 26:5 K:BB over 27.2 innings during his first five major-league starts. Manager Aaron Boone was confident that Garcia would pitch at least once more prior to the end of the regular season, and he could take the mound at home Friday against the Marlins.