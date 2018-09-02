Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Bumped to Double-A

Garcia was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Sunday.

Garcia worked his way through Low-A Charleston and High-A Tampa this season, posting a 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 98:18 K:BB over 69 innings (13 starts). The 19-year-old joins Trenton as the minor-league season comes to a close, but it's nonetheless a well-deserved promotion in his first season above rookie ball.

