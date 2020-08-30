The Yankees recalled Garcia from their alternate training site prior to Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Garcia is expected to make his MLB debut in one of the two halves of the doubleheader, likely in a starting role. The 21-year-old pushed his way to Triple-A midway through last season after striking out 37 percent of the batters he faced at Double-A Trenton, but he struggled with the jump in competition at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 40 innings. The slightly-built right-hander should still be able to generate a good amount of swings and misses in the majors, but his shaky command could routinely put his ratios at risk.