Garcia was recalled by the Yankees ahead of his scheduled start against the Tigers on Saturday.

Garcia spent the last month with the Triple-A club and posted a 5.17 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 15.2 innings across four starts in the minors. He'll return to the Yankees' active roster and could have a chance to solidify a spot in the starting rotation since Corey Kluber (shoulder) is facing an extended absence. Left-hander Justin Wilson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list as part of a corresponding move.