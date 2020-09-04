Garcia was called up as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
The Yankees haven't officially announced their starter for either game, but Garcia is expected to start one of the two. He'll be looking to build upon his strong big-league debut Sunday against the Mets, in which he allowed just a single unearned run on four hits across six innings, striking out six and walking none.
More News
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Expected to return Friday•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Demoted after dominant debut•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Will start Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Called up ahead of MLB debut•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Callup imminent•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Optioned to alternate camp•