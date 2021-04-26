Garcia was officially called up as expected ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Orioles.

The 21-year-old lost the fifth starter job to Domingo German after a poor camp, but the Yankees plan on going with a six-man rotation temporarily, so he should be up for at least a few outings. It's unclear exactly what he'll offer after posting an unremarkable 4.98 ERA in his six-start debut last season, but he lines up with a very interesting two-start week, as he's expected to face the Tigers on Sunday.