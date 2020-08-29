Garcia will start one of the Yankees' two games Sunday in a doubleheader against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Garcia and Michael King will be the Yankees' starters during Sunday's twin bill, although it's unclear which game each pitcher will start. However, the 21-year-old will make his major-league debut after posting a 4.28 ERA and 165:54 K:BB over 111.1 innings during 26 appearances (21 starts) in the minors last season. Garcia has electric stuff that allows him to strike out batters at a high rate. The right-hander doesn't necessarily have a starter's build, so it's unclear whether future major-league action will come as a starter or out of the bullpen. However, he'll begin his time in the majors by starting against the Mets.