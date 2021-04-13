Garcia and Michael King are considered options to fill a sixth-starter role if the Yankees opt to expand their rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Garcia entered spring training as the favorite to win a rotation spot, but Domingo German's dominant performance in Grapefruit League play pushed Garcia out of a roster spot. However, the right-hander remains highly regarded in the organization and would be among the first names brought up if a rotation spot opens up. There's no indication that New York will be implementing a six-man rotation in the near future, so the situation is simply one to monitor for the time being.