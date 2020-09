Garcia (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The Yankees were up 7-1 by the bottom of the second inning, giving Garcia plenty of cushion, but the 21-year-old didn't need any more help despite serving up two homers for the first time in his young career. He'll take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through his first 24.2 big-league innings into his next outing Sunday in Boston.