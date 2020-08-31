Garcia was returned to the Yankees' alternate training site following Sunday's doubleheader.
Garcia was dominant in his major-league debut Sunday in Game 2 of the doubleheader, as he limited the Mets to one run (zero earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings. However, he didn't get much run support from the Yankees and was forced to settle for a no-decision in the 5-2 win in eight innings. While he'll head back to the alternate squad, he could be back with the Yankees as soon as Friday, when the team could have him start one game of a doubleheader with the Orioles.
