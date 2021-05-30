Garcia (0-2) took the loss Saturday at Detroit and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres after the contest. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings.

The 22-year-old was called up ahead of Saturday's contest and will return to Triple-A after a one-day stay in the majors. The right-hander threw 52 of 88 pitches for strikes and was unable to solidify a rotation spot with Corey Kluber (shoulder) sidelined for the foreseeable future. Garcia figures to receive another starting opportunity with the Yankees before too long.