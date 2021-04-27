Garcia was optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site after Monday's start against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. He took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.

Baltimore got to Garcia early, as he surrendered a solo home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the second. He struggled to find his command, issuing three free passes and throwing 40 of 65 pitches for strikes. New York should transition back to a traditional five-man rotation following Garcia's demotion.