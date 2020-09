Garica tossed seven innings of five-hit, two-run ball during Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Commonly regarded as a top-three prospect of the Yankees, Garcia looked the part in his third career start, retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. Garcia generates strong movement with his fastball and curveball and has the pedigree of a long-term asset to New York and fantasy owners alike. He is lined up to face Toronto again next week.