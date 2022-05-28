Garcia left Friday's Triple-A contest with two outs in the second inning after losing feeling in his fingers, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The organization has yet to release on update on Garcia's status, so it's unclear if he suffered an injury or was removed for precautionary reasons. Before his exit, the right-hander allowed three runs and five hits -- all in the second inning -- and didn't walk or strike out any batters. Garcia has struggled in the minors this season, posting a 10.38 ERA, 2.26 WHIP and 18:16 K:BB across 21.2 innings.