Garcia is expected to be recalled to start one half of Friday's doubleheader in Baltimore, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will be eligible to return in fewer than the minimum 10 days if he's up as the extra man for a doubleheader. That was his role during his big-league debut Sunday, when he started the nightcap against the Mets and looked quite good, giving up just one unearned run on four hits over six innings, striking out six without issuing a walk.