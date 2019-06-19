Garcia struck out 15 batters with one walk over six shutout innings while giving up just one hit for Double-A Trenton on Tuesday.

It was a ridiculously dominant display from the 20-year-old right-hander, who struck out the first eight batters he faced before ending with 15 punchouts for the game. His first stint in Double-A is off to a great start, as this was already his fourth start with double-digit strikeouts, giving him an 85:27 K:BB in 53.2 innings to go along with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.