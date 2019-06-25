Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Fans nine in combined no-hitter
Garcia tossed five no-hit innings for Double-A Trenton on Monday, striking out nine and walking two in a 7-0 victory for the Thunder.
After bagging 15 strikeouts in his last trip to the mound, Garcia was filthy once again, cruising through five hitless innings and notching nine more punchouts before his teammates eventually finished off the combined no-hitter. The 20-year-old has now allowed just one hit with a 24:3 K:BB over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.68 over 64.2 combined innings between Trenton and High-A Tampa. If he keeps pitching like this, a move to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be in his near future.
