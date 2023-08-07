The Yankees designated Garcia for assignment Monday.

Garcia was considered by many to be a top-100 prospect before the 2020 season, but a combination of injuries, poor command and diminished stuff led to him languishing at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for most of the last three seasons. The undersized righty could get scooped up by an organization that sees something with Garcia that they think they could fix. He turned 24 years old in May and still possesses a fastball that sits at 95 miles per hour in short bursts.