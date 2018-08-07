Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Goes 21 up, 21 down

Garcia tossed seven perfect frames and struck out 12 for High-A Tampa in its 1-0 loss to Clearwater on Monday.

Garcia combined with teammate Christian Morris on a no-hitter, though Tampa ultimately took the loss when the latter allowed an unearned run. The disappointing outcome didn't diminish what was another brilliant outing from the 19-year-old righty, who was making just his second start in the Florida State League. Over his 10 outings on the campaign -- eight of which came at Low-A Charleston -- Garcia has posted a 3.10 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 14.1 K/9.