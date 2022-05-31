Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Garcia (finger) on its 7-day injured list Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Garcia was deactivated after he lost feeling in his fingers during his most recent start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The right-hander could be dealing with some sort of nerve injury, but the Yankees haven't provided a firm diagnosis at this stage. Once one of the more promising pitching prospects in the organization, Garcia's star has dimmed considerably since he first reached the big leagues in 2020. He's turned in a 10.38 ERA, 2.26 WHIP and 18:16 K:BB across 21.2 innings over his seven starts at Triple-A this season.