Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Impresses in relief outing
Garcia pitched three scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Garcia's fourth appearance since shifting to the bullpen in anticipation of a possible September callup was his most impressive to date. He allowed only a harmless single while throwing 22 of 37 pitches for strikes and whiffing two batters. Still, he has surrendered six runs in 7.2 innings since making the transition to a relief role and a promotion to the big club remains up in the air.
