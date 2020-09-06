Garcia is likely to be activated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Garcia has looked good in his two starts this season, allowing four earned runs and racking up a 12:2 K:BB over 10.2 innings. That is likely to earn him another turn in the rotation, with manager Aaron Boone suggesting Saturday that Garcia will next toe the mound for the finale of the upcoming three-game road series against Toronto. The contest could be an important one both for Garcia and the team -- the Yankees entered Sunday in a tie with the Blue Jays for second place in the AL East.