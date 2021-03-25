Garcia pitched three innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

Garcia struggled with his command and was stung by a pair of homers in his worst outing so far this spring. It couldn't have come at a worse time for the right-hander as he appears to be falling behind Domingo German in the battle for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation. Though Garcia has shown well overall with a 3.86 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 14.0 innings, German has dominated with nine scoreless frames and a 13:1 K:BB.