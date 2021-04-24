Garcia will likely start Monday's game against the Orioles, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Saturday that the Yankees plan to start Garcia on Monday since the team is likely to utilize a six-man rotation in the near future. Boone said that it's possible that the plan could change ahead of Monday's game, but Garcia is currently penciled in as the starter. The right-hander made six starts for the Yankees last year and posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 34.1 innings.