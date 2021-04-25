Garcia has been confirmed as the Yankees' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

New York will officially recall Garcia from its taxi squad prior to Monday's series opener. Though he lost out to Domingo German for the fifth starter's gig in spring training, there should be room for both pitchers to fill starting roles with the Yankees transitioning to a six-man rotation in the short term. After Monday's outing, Garcia will line up for his second start of the week next Sunday in Detroit.