Garcia is in consideration for a start Monday against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have yet to confirm their starting-pitcher plans for the upcoming series at Baltimore, and manager Aaron Boone recently hinted that New York is likely to go to a six-man rotation soon. That leaves Garcia squarely in the mix for an opportunity to start, though he is not currently on the 26-man roster. The right-hander is traveling with the team as part of the taxi squad, however, so he would be available on short notice if the decision were made to insert him in the rotation.