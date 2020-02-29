Garcia pitched two innings against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Garcia breezed through a scoreless first inning, whiffing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna looking. However, he gave up a two-run shot to Johan Camargo following a walk in the second frame. Overall, Garcia threw 38 pitches (27 for strikes) and made a positive impression, though the 20-year-old remains likely to begin the season in the minors.