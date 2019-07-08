The Yankees promoted Garcia from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the right-hander's appearance Sunday in the All-Star Futures Game, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Garcia will move on to his third level of 2019 after accruing a 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 114:33 K:BB in 68.2 innings between Trenton and High-A Tampa. The 20-year-old continued his dominance Sunday, turning in a 14-pitch perfect inning while inducing two pop outs and whiffing another batter. The move to Triple-A will provide a stiffer test for the 5-foot-9 right-hander, but if he continues to excel, he'll have a real chance to earn a call to the big leagues in the second half. Since the Yankees are likely mindful of managing Garcia's workload carefully, he would likely be deployed out of the bullpen if he does in fact receive a 2019 callup.