Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Moves up to Triple-A
The Yankees promoted Garcia from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the right-hander's appearance Sunday in the All-Star Futures Game, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Garcia will move on to his third level of 2019 after accruing a 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 114:33 K:BB in 68.2 innings between Trenton and High-A Tampa. The 20-year-old continued his dominance Sunday, turning in a 14-pitch perfect inning while inducing two pop outs and whiffing another batter. The move to Triple-A will provide a stiffer test for the 5-foot-9 right-hander, but if he continues to excel, he'll have a real chance to earn a call to the big leagues in the second half. Since the Yankees are likely mindful of managing Garcia's workload carefully, he would likely be deployed out of the bullpen if he does in fact receive a 2019 callup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...