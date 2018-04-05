Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Opens in extended spring training
Garcia will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
He can get lost in the shuffle in a system loaded with high-octane arms, but Garcia is a very legitimate high-upside pitching prospect. The 5-foot-10 righty struck out 85 batters in 60 innings across stops in the Gulf Coast League and Appalachian League last year, but his command/control has a long way to go for him to realistically project as a big-league starter. Despite not starting in a full-season league, he could reach Low-A before the end of 2018.
