Garcia recorded one inning of work while allowing one hit and one run in Tuesday's loss to the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Garcia opened for the first inning and was pulled from the game by Yankees' manager Aaron Boone. The 21-year-old was the youngest starter in Yankees' postseason history as he threw 16 strikes of his 27 pitches. Due to the shortened start, it is plausible that Garcia makes another appearance in this series.