Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Garcia was competing for a rotation spot with Domingo German this spring, but it appears as though German will begin the season as the Yankees' fifth starter. Garcia had some issues with his command this spring and allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out 14 in 14 innings. He'll attempt to sort things out with the Triple-A club but could return to the majors at some point in 2021.
