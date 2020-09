Garcia (3-2) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins after giving up four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 6.2 innings.

The rookie right-hander gave up three runs on four hits during the third inning, but he otherwise did a good job of limiting the Marlins on Saturday. Garcia has been an unexpected bright spot in the rotation for the Yankees this season, and he finishes his rookie campaign with a 4.98 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB over 27.2 innings.