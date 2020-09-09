The Yankees recalled Garcia from their alternate site ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Outfielder Estevan Florial was sent down to the alternate site to clear room for Garcia, who will be making his third start in pinstripes. After limiting the Mets to one run over six innings in his MLB debut Aug. 30, Garcia endured some turbulence in his second outing Sept. 4 in Baltimore, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings. He'll head to another tough road venue Wednesday in Buffalo's Sahlen Field, which has proven to be one of the majors' friendlier hitting environments this season.